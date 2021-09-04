16 new COVID-19 cases, six more recovered

- Advertisement -

16 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in connection to the Sahtu outbreak, while six more people have recovered from the virus.

13 of the new cases are in Yellowknife while two are in Fort Good Hope and one in Tulita.

An outbreak has been declared at École St. Patrick High School as three more students tested positive for COVID-19. There are 66 active cases in Yellowknife.

There are 136 active cases among residents in the territory plus four active out of territory cases. The total number of cases related to the Sahtu outbreak is at 373.

A total of 232 cases connected to the outbreak have been resolved to date, with 230 of them belonging to NWT residents.

The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer says after further information became available in the case investigation, five previously identified probable cases were removed from their reported numbers.

The number of hospitalizations associated with the current outbreak has increased to seven.

The OCPHO says new numbers will not be distributed over the long weekend unless urgent public communications are required due to a high risk exposure situation or other emergencies.

The next scheduled update will be distributed on September 7th.