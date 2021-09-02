Bear spotted near Tin Can hill shot dead

- Advertisement -

The bear that was spotted in Yellowknife in the Tin Can Hill walking area has been shot dead by Environment and Natural Resources offices.

Officers had set up a trap in the area.

But they were unsuccessful in trapping the bear.



This is the third bear killed in the Yellowknife area this summer. This is the sixth bear sighting ENR has sent out warnings about in the NWT since July 29.

This time is busy for bear sightings, who are out foraging for food before winter sets in.

A bear was recently spotted at Tin Can Hill on August 19.



ENR advises residents that to avoid incidents with bears, people should avoid leaving food or garbage unattended outside, and avoid walks alone at night, especially in forested areas.

ENR says if people see the bear, they should make themselves big, don’t make eye contact, back away slowly and make loud noises.