Jane Growenegen running as independent in federal election

After a week or so with only a couple of candidates, the field is becoming crowded in the NWT’s upcoming federal election.

Jane Growenegen, the former NWT minister and MLA has announced she is running as an independent in the election, after previously telling NNSL she was considering running as an independent.

Groenewegen was first elected to the NWT legislature as the Hay River MLA in 1995, then held her seat until she lost it to Wally Schumann in 2015.

She served as the territory’s deputy premier, minister of health and social services, and deputy speaker among other roles.

The four other parties have all announced their candidates.

Lea Mollison was announced as the Conservative candidate last Tuesday.

Current NWT MP Michael McLeod is running for re-election. McLeod was first elected in 2015 and won his seat again in 2019.

Kelvin Kotchilea, who recently ran in the byelection for Monfwi MLA — losing out to Jane Weyallon Armstrong — is running for the New Democratic Party in the federal election.

Roland Laufer was announced as the Green Party candidate last week.

The federal election is scheduled for September 20.

Advance polls take place from September 10 to 13. Anyone wishing to vote by mail or at an Elections Canada office must apply before 6pm on September 14.