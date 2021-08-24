Three federal election candidates chosen, no Green Party candidate yet

- Advertisement -

With the federal election now less than a month away, three of the major parties have chosen candidates for the election.

The Conservatives announced earlier today Lea Mollison would be running for their party, according to a report from Cabin Radio. Currently, the candidate on the NWT Conservative Association’s website is still listed as Yanik D’Aigle, who ran for the party in the 2019 federal election.

Current NWT MP Michael McLeod is running for re-election. McLeod was first elected in 2015 and won his seat again in 2019. Prior to that, he was a member of the Legislative Assembly.

McLeod said he would be pausing all door-to-door campaigning while the Sahtu outbreak was ongoing.

Kelvin Kotchilea, who recently ran in the byelection for Monfwi MLA — losing out to Jane Weyallon Armstrong — is running for the New Democratic Party in the federal election.

The Green Party currently has not chosen a candidate for the election.

MyTrueNorthNow.com has reached out to a party spokesperson for comment.