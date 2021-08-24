220 active COVID-19 cases in the NWT

- Advertisement -

There are now 220 active COVID-19 cases in the territory.

That’s up from 198 cases — that figure hadn’t been updated since Friday by the GNWT.

There are now 190 cases in the Sahtu region. Of those, 89 are in Fort Good Hope, 74 in Colville Lake, 18 in Norman Wells, and nine in Délı̨nę.

There are now 27 cases in Yellowknife, one in Inuvik, one in Hay River, and one in Fort Providence.

There is a long list of exposure notices in effect. A full list can be found here.