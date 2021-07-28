Jane Weyallon Armstrong wins Monfwi MLA byelection

- Advertisement -

Jane Weyallon Armstrong has been voted in as Monfwi’s new MLA, after winning the byelection on Tuesday.

Weyallon Armstrong won the election with 503 votes.

Weyallon Armstrong has held positions in government before, including working as a councillor in Behchokǫ̀. She has also worked as a guidance and career counsellor with the Tłı̨chǫ Community Services Agency. She is also the president of the Native Women’s Association of the NWT.

Kelvin Kotchilea came in second with 252 votes, John J Gon garnered 98 votes, and James Wah-Shee received 71 votes.

The byelection was called for when Jackson Lafferty resigned on June 11, saying he wanted to spend more time with his family.

With this election, it will be the first time Monfwi has been represented by someone other than Lafferty since 2005.