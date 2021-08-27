Roland Laufeur picked as Green Party candidate in upcoming election

- Advertisement -

Roland Laufer has been picked to run for the Green Party in the upcoming federal election.

Laufer emigrated to Yellowknife from Germany in the 1990s and is currently the treasurer of the Yellowknife Artists Co-operative.

Lea Mollison was announced as the Conservative candidate on Tuesday.

Current NWT MP Michael McLeod is running for re-election. McLeod was first elected in 2015 and won his seat again in 2019.

Kelvin Kotchilea, who recently ran in the byelection for Monfwi MLA — losing out to Jane Weyallon Armstrong — is running for the New Democratic Party in the federal election.

The federal election is scheduled for September 20.