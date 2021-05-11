Leslie Allen on Food Rescue and The Food Rescue How-To Guide

Food Rescue is a nonprofit organization that operates in the NWT and they partner with organizations who donate food to them. And then they distribute that food to the people who need it for this True North Tale. I sat down with the president of Food Rescue Leslie Allen, and she told me how she got involved in the organization.
Food Rescue has gained a great reputation since its operations started up here in the north and Leslie tells you about a time where they received food without even asking for it
In 2018. Leslie attended a round table in Hay River and she showed a video and spoke on behalf of Food Rescue and the reception she got after the round table was incredible. They wanted to know how Food Rescue got started, what are some tips they had and how they could start their own organizations like this. So Food Rescue was asked to make a Food Rescue how to guide for NWT communities. Here’s Leslie with more info and where you can find the How To Guide