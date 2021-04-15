Pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic at YK Co-op

- Advertisement -

A pop-up clinic where Yellowknifers can get their first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will be held at the Yellowknife Co-op on Old Airport Road.

The clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 17. Residents won’t have to book an appointment before receiving their dose.

This comes as walk-in clinics are introduced in Yellowknife for all residents as of April 12, with vaccine appointments to be scheduled by appointment in the other communities throughout the territory.

COVID 19 Vaccine Pop-Up Outreach Clinic

Clinics are ongoing in the three hub communities as well as in Fort McPherson and Fort Smith for both first and second doses of the vaccine.

Clinics outside of hub communities as a whole aren’t being scheduled in the future. Rather residents can reach out to their local health centre, request an appointment, and arrangements will be made to have the administered with a dose.

More than 16,000 residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, up by around 2,000 from this time last week.

There have also been 24,746 first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine delivered to NWT residents.