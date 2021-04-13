Over 16k NWT residents fully vaccinated

- Advertisement -

The GNWT says as of April 12th, 16,471 residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, up around 2,000 from this time last week.

There are approximately 34,400 adults in the NWT meaning just under 48 per cent of residents have received both doses of the vaccine.

Clinics are ongoing in the three hub communities as well as in Fort McPherson and Fort Smith for both first and second doses of the vaccine.

There has also been 24,746 first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered to NWT residents.

There are currently two active cases of Covid-19 in the NWT. One active case belongs to an NWT resident with the other belonging to a non resident.