N.J. Macpherson School listed as exposure site

- Advertisement -

Students in two different classrooms at N.J. Macpherson School in Yellowknife were sent home due to COVID-19 exposure in the school.

Letters have been sent home to all parents and guardians of the students in the affected classrooms.

These classrooms will pivot to online learning for the next ten days.

All other staff and students at the school are to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and immediately isolate if signs or symptoms develop.

- Advertisement -

N.J. McPherson was shut down in early May after an outbreak was declared at the school. In total, 71 cases were reported stemming from the outbreak, all of which recovered.

There has been no indication from the GNWT that N.J. Macpherson would close again.

Six other exposure locations were flagged in the NWT:

North Country Inn in Hay River on October 25th from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. and October 24th from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Glen’s Independent Grocer (Downtown) in Yellowknife on October 25th from 4:45 p.m. – 5:15 p.m.

The Salvation Army Yellowknife on October 25th from 4:15 p.m. – 4:45 p.m.

Walmart in Yellowknife on October 22nd from 4:45 p.m. – 5:15 p.m.

Shoppers Drug Mart in Yellowknife on October 22nd from 4:15 p.m. – 4:45 p.m.

Yellowknife Public Health – Jan Stirling Building in Yellowknife on October 22nd from 9:30 a.m. – 10 a.m.