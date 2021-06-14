N.J. Macpherson outbreak declared over

- Advertisement -

The N.J. Macpherson COVID-19 outbreak officially over.

That’s according to a statement from NWT’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola.

The last case to be reported stemming from exposure at N.J. Macpherson was on May 14. The last person who acquired infection at home due to this outbreak was diagnosed on May 20.

In total, 71 cases were reported stemming from the outbreak, all of which recovered.

The outbreak was first declared on May 2. The outbreak led to school closures, masks being made mandatory — that rule will remain in place until schools close for the summer, according to Kandola and recommendations against travel were imposed for Yellowknife, Dettah, Ndilǫ and Behchokǫ̀.

The outbreak had delayed the GNWT announcement of its update to its Emerging Wisely plan.

Now it has declined, the Emerging WIsley plan laid out a timeline for when NWT residents could expect restrictions to be fully lifted. Self-isolation requirements for travellers returning to the NWT could be lifted if the individual is fully vaccinated by the early summer.

If everything goes smoothly, the GNWT could lift all restrictions by the fall.