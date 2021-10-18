Vaccination now mandatory for all GNWT employees

- Advertisement -

As of November 30th, all GNWT employees will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Late last month, the GNWT introduced a mandatory policy that only applied to GNWT employees working with vulnerable populations.

The policy was developed and amended with the Union of Northern Workers, the NWT Teachers Association, Indigenous Governments, and others.

Minister of Finance Caroline Wawzonek says in the time since the vaccination policy was initially contemplated, the territory has been heavily impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

“We have an obligation as a government to create safe workplaces for our employees and to protect the health of the people that we serve,” she adds.

Wawzonek says the policy will help support efforts to get the current outbreak of COVID-19 in the NWT under control.

“Accommodations will be considered on a case-by-case basis for medical reasons or based on protected grounds under the Human Rights Act,” she adds.