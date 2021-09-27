Vaccination to be mandatory for several GNWT employees

- Advertisement -

As of November 30th, all GNWT employees who interact with vulnerable members of the public will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The new policy will apply to those in the healthcare, education and corrections sectors, and employees travelling to remote communities on duty travel.

The GNWT says they engaged with the Union of Northern Workers, the NWT Teachers Association, Indigenous Governments, and others to develop the policy.

Minister of Finance Caroline Wawzonek says the GNWT is committed to playing a leadership role in its response to COVID-19 by making decisions that protect the health and safety of the territory’s public servants and the communities in which they live.

“Although this policy applies to specific employees and contractors, we urge all of our employees to get vaccinated. A vaccinated public service will help protect all of our residents and communities, allowing us to provide the service and support NWT residents rely on us for,” she adds.

Wawzonek says the GNWT recognizes that privacy and trust are particularly important where health information is concerned.

“Access to documents and information relating to an employee’s vaccination status will be on a need-to-know basis and restricted to only the specific individuals necessary to carry out the implementation of this Policy,” she adds.

Wawzonek says accommodations will be considered on a case-by-case basis for medical reasons or based on protected grounds under the Human Rights Act.