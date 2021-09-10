Two-thirds of COVID-19 cases in Yellowknife, new cases in Behchokǫ̀

- Advertisement -

There are now 83 active cases of COVID-19 in Yellowknife, more than two-thirds of the current total of 121 active cases among residents in the territory.

Most of the new cases are in Yellowknife and Behchokǫ̀ — which was recently placed under a containment order — with 12 and 10 new cases respectively, while there is one new case on Tulita.

There’s also three active out of territory cases and one previous death.

The total number of cases connected to the Sahtu COVID-19 outbreak is 436.

- Advertisement -

A total of 311 cases have been resolved — 397 NWT residents and four out of territory cases.

There’s also one new hospitalization, but not one that has been sent to an intensive care unit.

In total, hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic have totalled 17 with six those being admitted to an intensive care unit.