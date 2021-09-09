Containment order issued for Behchokǫ̀

- Advertisement -

A containment order is being issued in Behchokǫ̀ to replace the currently in place gathering restrictions.

Travel in and out of Behchokǫ̀ is not recommended and masks are mandatory indoors.

This comes as 11 new presumptive positive cases have been reported in the community.

The total number of probable or confirmed active COVID-19 in the community is currently 12.

The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer says it is likely the community is in the early stages of community transmission, because they have not been able to trace the transmission chain between the new presumptive positive cases.

The CPHO will issue a 14 day containment order that will go into effect September 9 at 8 a.m.

More details about the order are being released tomorrow.