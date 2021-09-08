COVID-19 restrictions in place for Yellowknife, Behchokǫ̀, Ndilǫ and Dettah

- Advertisement -

New restrictions on gatherings will be in place for Yellowknife, Behchokǫ̀, Ndilǫ and Dettah starting at 5 p.m. today.

The GNWT announced the restrictions, which are set to last for 14 days, today in a press conference. The public health order will be in effect through to September 22nd at 11:59 p.m.

A COVID-19 outbreak was declared last night amongst the underhoused and vulnerable population in Yellowknife.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola says without public health interventions there is significant risk that these cases will continue to grow and stretch the healthcare system resources beyond capacity.

- Advertisement -

“The outbreak in the Sahtu region has now been managed and we hope that the same can be achieved in Yellowknife, Behchokǫ̀, Ndilǫ and Dettah if residents make the same sacrifices,” she adds.

During this time, households will be limited to five persons from outside their household to a maximum of 10 people indoors; outdoor gatherings will be restricted to 50 persons; and indoor gatherings will be restricted to 25 people.

Essential businesses and facilities will only be allowed to exceed the 25 person indoor limit if staffing levels are limited to the minimum number of staff required.

High risk indoor activities will be restricted unless they receive an approval or exemption from the CPHO.

Businesses, organizations or groups with previously approved exemptions under Phase 2 of Emerging Wisely, can go back to previously approved plans.

Kandola says non-essential travel in and out of the communities affected by this order is strongly advised against.