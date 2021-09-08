Outbreak declared among underhoused YK residents

- Advertisement -

An COVID-19 outbreak has been declared amongst the underhoused and vulnerable population in Yellowknife.

Since mid-August, the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer confirms that 19 people who accessed shelters have been infected with COVID-19.

Multiple exposure sites have been identified by the OCPHO where people likely acquired their infection including the Arctic Indigenous Wellness Camp, Salvation Army, Sobering Centre and isolation centres.

The OCPHO also noted that10 health care and shelter support workers have tested positive for COVID-19.

In response to this outbreak, alternative isolation facilities have been found for individuals and contacts that utilize shelters and are diagnosed with COVID-19.

The GNWT is also providing testing and vaccination at shelter locations as well as additional support to help people isolate safely.

There have been 24 new cases of COVID-19 in the NWT since September 3rd, increasing the total number of cases related to the Sahtu outbreak to 395.

19 of the new cases are in Yellowknife, bringing the total number of active cases in the city to 64.

Any public location in the city should continue to be considered as a possible exposure site.

A total of 280 cases have been resolved in the current outbreak. The number of hospitalizations associated with the outbreak is now at 12.