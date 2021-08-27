265 active COVID-19 cases in the NWT

- Advertisement -

Update 3:47 p.m.: The Explorer Hotel is the latest site in Yellowknife to be included on the GNWT’s growing exposure notifications.

Anyone who was in any of the hotel areas from August 19 to 23 should self-monitor for symptoms.

The GNWT also updated its notice regarding flights from Yellowknife to Gameti.

All three flights on August 22 from Yellowknife to Gameti have been listed as exposure notices.

There is a long list of exposure notices in place. Click here for more information.

There are 18 new cases of COVID-19 in the NWT, bringing the total number of cases related to the Sahtu outbreak to 265.

There are three new cases in Yellowknife, with 12 in Norman Wells, one in Gamètì, one in Colville Lake and one in Behchokǫ̀, the first in the community.

The total number of active hospitalizations in the territory is less than ten.

The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer says the beginning of community transmission is occurring in Yellowknife and that every public space in the city should be considered a potential exposure location.

Masks were made mandatory in all public spaces in the NWT on Thursday.

The containment orders in place in Colville Lake and Fort Good Hope were also extended to Sept. 4.