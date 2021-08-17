More confirmed cases from Fort Good Hope ‘super-spreader event’

- Advertisement -

There are now 31 confirmed cases connected to the outbreak at the traditional games tournament in Fort Good Hope.

There are 21 confirmed cases in the community of Fort Good Hope itself and two more probable cases. That’s up from one confirmed case and fifteen probable cases yesterday.

There are also two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Colville Lake and two more probable cases. Both communities are under a public containment order, which the GNWT issued on Sunday to try and combat the spread of the virus.

There is also now six confirmed cases in Yellowknife, with one probable case — those are all connected to the traditional games tournament. There is a further case in a NWT resident in Yellowknife, but that is not connected to the tournament.

There is also one confirmed COVID-19 case in Inuvik and two probable cases in Norman Wells. That’s in addition to the case already reported in Délı̨nę.

There is a long list of exposure notices in effect for both communities. A full list can be found here.

Yesterday, NWT’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola said the GNWT hadn’t traced where the initial case at the tournament had been exposed to the virus, but said that contact tracing was ongoing.

She added it is likely that most of these cases will be the delta variant, as that is now the most common strain of COVID-19 in Canada.

The super-spreader event, as Kandola described it, was the traditional games tournament held from August 5 to 9 in Fort Good Hope, which had been identified as a COVID-19 exposure location by the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer.