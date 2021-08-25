Steve Norn pleads not guilty, trial could be set for 2022

- Advertisement -

Steve Norn’s court case for his COVID-19 violations will be held in 2022.

Norn pleaded not guilty to two charges earlier this month.

The Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh MLA could be fined around $1,700, as he faces two charges of allegedly violating the Northwest Territories’ Public Health Act for breaking his self-isolation in April.

The territory has hired counsel out of Vancouver to avoid a conflict of interest.



He had admitted publicly to being the confirmed COVID-19 case in Yellowknife earlier in April, and was later found to have broken his self-isolation. Norn had been isolating after travelling outside of the NWT.

He was removed as chair of the Legislative Assembly’s oversight committee in May, and is currently being investigated by the Integrity Commissioner.

A complaint to the Integrity Commissioner was also submitted by MLA’s. Depending on the verdict of the commissioner, Norn could potentially face being removed as an MLA. That inquiry is separate to the court case.

The case has been adjourned until September 14, when a trial date is likely to be set.