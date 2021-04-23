MLA Steve Norn identifies himself as active covid case

- Advertisement -

Tu Nedhe-Wiilideh MLA Steve Norn says he has chosen to identify himself as the positive April 21st COVID test result in Yellowknife.

Norn also says the second confirmed test announced April 22nd belongs to a member of his family.

“I travelled by car to Alberta in response to a family emergency. I left the NWT on Thursday April 1st and returned on Sunday April 4th, crossing the border in the late afternoon/early evening,” adds Norn.

Norn says he filed a self-isolation plan on April 1st, identifying that he would isolate at home.

On April 19th, the Chief Public Health Officer identified that wastewater testing had identified the presence of COVID-19 in Yellowknife, and asked that any person who was self-isolating or self-monitoring from April 14th – 17th get tested.

“As I was self-isolating on those days, I went and had a COVID-19 test on April 20th, even though I had no symptoms. The next day, I was notified by public health that I had tested positive for COVID-19 and immediately returned to self-isolation,” he adds.

Norn says he chose to identify himself given his public role and asks that people respect his family’s privacy as they move forward.

“My team of Constituency Assistants is available to take calls for constituency matters,” he adds.

Norn has received at least one dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, on March 26th, according to his Facebook page.