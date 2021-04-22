Exposure risk in YK, one COVID-19 case confirmed

- Advertisement -

An exposure risk has been identified at Taste of Saigon, a restaurant in downtown Yellowknife, connected to one confirmed case of COVID-19 in the city.

If anyone was in the restaurant on April 19 between 3 and 4:30 p.m., the Office of the Chief Public Health is asking those people to self-isolate for 14-days and to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

The confirmed case is related to domestic travel. The individual is isolating and doing well. The person got tested after the CPHO issued a notice that anyone who had been self-isolating between April 14 and 17 should get tested for COVID-19 after positive traces for the virus had been reported in Yellowknife’s wastewater testing.

This is the third active case in the territory, after two were reported in Fort Smith.

This bring’s the NWT’s total number of COVID-19 cases up to 80.