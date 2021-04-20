Two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Fort Smith

- Advertisement -

The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer has confirmed two infections of COVID-19 in Fort Smith. The two cases are related to domestic travel outside the NWT.

Both individuals are part of the same household. No risk to the public has been identified as appropriate self isolation procedures were followed by both individuals after travel.

Both individuals are self-isolating and are doing well.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola says because of rising transmission rates across Canada and the globe, non-essential travel outside the territory is not recommended right now.

- Advertisement -

“There are currently significant outbreaks in areas where NWT residents would routinely travel in different times,” she adds.

Kandola says for those who do travel, COVID awareness is key.

“Knowing the COVID-19 situation in your destination before you travel will allow you to make informed decisions about your health and safety,” she adds.

The GNWT has sent a sample of the virus to their southern lab partners to test for any Variants of Concern.