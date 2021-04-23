New COVID-19 case linked to Yellowknife school

- Advertisement -

A new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Yellowknife.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola says the infection is linked to the April 21st case and involves an individual at a Yellowknife school.

The individual is self-isolating and the investigation is ongoing.

Kandola says the local public health unit is conducting follow up with the individual and 40 identified contacts.

Individuals identified as contacts will be advised to isolate and follow recommendations from public health.

Staff and students identified as contacts must isolate 14 days and will receive a letter from public health.

Students who are required to self-isolate will be supported by the school to continue their classes at home.

Kandola says Public health is ensuring the individual and any potential contacts are supported.

“The investigation at this time does not indicate an outbreak in this setting,” she adds.

A letter will be sent to all students and staff not identified as contacts attending the school to advise on appropriate public health measures.

The GNWT has sent a sample of the virus to their southern lab partners to test for any Variants of Concern.