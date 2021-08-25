Seven new COVID-19 cases in the NWT, containment order in Norman Wells

- Advertisement -

Seven new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the NWT, as the Sahtu outbreak nears its tenth day.

There is now one case in Fort Smith, as well as four more cases in Norman Wells and two more cases in Fort Providence.

The Office of the Chief of the Public Health Officer says they will issue a containment order, similar to the one in effect for Colville Lake and Fort Good Hope, for Norman Wells starting at 8 a.m. on Aug. 25.

Only essential businesses are allowed to be open, outdoor gatherings can only be with members of the same household and offices can only have ten people inside at a time.

- Advertisement -

The measures will be in place for ten days.

Most of the cases are among residents, 225 of the active cases among residents in the territory, and there’s one out of territory case.

One NWT resident died due to the virus on the evening of August 23, the first COVID-19 death related in the territory since the pandemic began.

The outbreak is fuelled by the spread of the Delta variant throughout other areas of Canada. Sixty-four of the cases have been confirmed as the Delta variant while the other 157 cases are still pending.