K’atlodeeche First Nation declares State of Emergency

- Advertisement -

The K’atlodeeche First Nation has declared a State of Emergency after a household in the community was exposed to COVID-19.

KFN posted to Facebook, saying masks would be mandatory within the community and that visits between houses would be barred for the time being.

They added public health officers would be coming into the community to conduct rapid testing of people who had been identified as contacts.

“We are asking all KFN members to please be calm and courteous to one another till all the testing is complete,” the First Nation wrote in the post. “We asked that Members please be mindful that we have few people that are not vaccinated.”

KFN says all members who aren’t fully vaccinated should self-isolate for ten days and arrange for testing if they start to detect symptoms. People who are fully vaccinated need to self-monitor for symptoms.

There is currently one case in Hay River and another in Fort Providence — where there are also three exposure notices in place.