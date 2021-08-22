Exposure notices in Fort Providence, including Big River

- Advertisement -

There are more exposure notices connected to the Sahtu outbreak, this time in Fort Providence, including at the Big River Gas Bar.

Anyone who was at the gas station on August 17 between 2 and 2:30 p.m. and is partially vaccinated should self-isolate for 10-days and arrange for testing. Fully vaccinated people should self-monitor for symptoms and wear a mask in public spaces, according to advice from the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer.

The same advice applies to exposure notices issued for August 19 at the Northern Store between 4 – 4:30 p.m. and at the M&R Grocery Store between 11:30 a.m. and noon.

There are now 198 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the territory, connected to the Sahtu outbreak.

There is a long list of exposure notices in effect, including at 17 different locations in Yellowknife. A full list can be found here.