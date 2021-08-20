More COVID-19 cases and new exposure notices in Délı̨nę, Yellowknife and Inuvik

- Advertisement -

There are now 170 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the territory, connected to the Sahtu outbreak.

Seventy-eight of those are in Fort Good Hope.

Colville Lake, which only has a population of 149 people, saw its case total spike to 55.

There are also now seven cases in Délı̨nę, 10 in Norman Wells, one in Inuvik and 19 in Yellowknife.

There are also a long list of new exposure notices in Délı̨nę and several new notices in Yellowknife.

If you aren’t fully vaccinated and were at the Black Knight Pub on August 10 between 10 p.m. and midnight, on August 13 from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., or on August 14 at any point during the night, you need to isolate for ten days and arrange for testing.

There’s also an exposure notice for Harley’s: if you were there between 12:30 a.m and closing time on August 13, you should isolate for ten days and arrange for testing.

If you’re fully vaccinated, you only need to self-monitor for symptoms.

The same rules apply to exposure notices in Inuvik at the Inuvik Trapper Bar on August 15 from 6 p.m. to close and the Inuvik Legion on August 14 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

In Délı̨nę, there are several high-risk exposure sites. This means everyone who was present must self-isolate for 10 days and arrange for COVID-19 testing.

The exposure notices apply to the Délı̨nę Hand Games Event- Community Culture Centre on August 14, the Spiritual Gathering – Community Culture Event held between August 13 and 15, the Community Feast (Fish Camp) Lunch held between August 13 and 15 and the Community Breakfasts also held between August 13 and 15.

There is a long list of exposure notices in effect. A full list can be found here.