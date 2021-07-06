NWT at 73 per cent partially vaccinated, step four of emerging wisely plan still ways away

- Advertisement -

The GNWT says that as of July 3rd, 67 per cent of the NWT is fully vaccinated with 73 per cent partially vaccinated.

28,748 residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while 32,128 first doses have also been delivered to residents.

Three of the five steps in the new emerging wisely plan have been met, however moving to step four, which is restrictions being eased on leisure travel, will not happen until the territory meets the threshold of being at least 75 per cent fully vaccinated.

As of a month ago, the territory was at 61 per cent fully vaccinated, meaning that hitting the 75 per cent mark is still likely over a month away, if not several.

There has yet to be an NWT community over the 75 per cent mark, however there are five of them at 70 per cent or higher; Fort McPherson, Yellowknife, Fort Smith, Norman Wells and Ulukhaktok.

Some of the communities that continue to hold the NWT back in terms of reaching its goal are Wrigley, Wekweètì, Kakisa and Colville Lake.

Wrigley is at 38 per cent fully vaccinated, Wekweètì is at 37 per cent, Kakisa is at 35 per cent while Colville Lake is trailing way behind at 20 per cent.

The age group that continues to hold the NWT back is residents aged 18-29 as they are currently well below the rest of the population with vaccination rates between 46-51 per cent.