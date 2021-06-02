Almost 24k NWT residents fully vaccinated

- Advertisement -

The GNWT says as of June 1st, 61% of the NWT is fully vaccinated with 68% being partially vaccinated.

23,922 residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, up almost 600 from this time last week.

29,579 first doses have also been delivered to NWT residents, up over 650 from last week.

There are currently four active cases in the NWT, all belonging to non-residents. Three of them are workers related to the outbreak at Ekati and one of them is a worker at Diavik.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 168 total cases of COVID-19 in the NWT with 120 of them belonging to NWT residents.

100 of the cases were in Yellowknife, eight of them in Fort Smith, seven of them in the Dehcho region, four of them in the Beaufort Delta region and one in Hay River.