Marching in remembrance of residential school survivors

True North TalesMarching in remembrance of residential school survivorsBy Bailey Moreton - Thursday, Jul. 1st, 2021Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Dene drummers in front of St. Patrick's church during the memorial walk for the Kamloops 215. (Photo by Bailey Moreton/MyTrueNorthNow.com.)- Advertisement -Listen here:A member of the crowd holds up a feather outside the RCMP headquarters. (Photo by Bailey Moreton/MyTrueNorthNow.com.)November 11, lest we forget, every year we have a ceremony here, Lest we forget. But what it seems like in this country, when it comes to indigenous people. It’s like, let’s just forget. Let’s just forgetDeneze NakehkoDene Nation Chief Norman Yakelaya marching ahead of the crowd. (Photo by Bailey Moreton/MyTrueNorthNow.com.)“We want for the churches to support the trc recommendations and to come forward and tell us the truth. because that’s what you’ve been telling us in the residential school. Tell the truth… But more importantly, to ask our people to be kind to one another. Go back to the land as our elders and ask the government to help us because you took us off the land. Now we want you to help us put us back on our land, to find out who we are as Indigenous people.Dene Nation National Chief Norman Yakelaya- Advertisement -