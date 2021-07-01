Marching in remembrance of residential school survivors

“We want for the churches to support the trc recommendations and to come forward and tell us the truth. because that’s what you’ve been telling us in the residential school. Tell the truth…

But more importantly, to ask our people to be kind to one another. Go back to the land as our elders and ask the government to help us because you took us off the land. Now we want you to help us put us back on our land, to find out who we are as Indigenous people.

Dene Nation National Chief Norman Yakelaya