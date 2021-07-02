Dr. Pertice Moffitt — teacher, leader, learner

Listen here:
When Dr. Pertice Moffitt came to the north to start Aurora College’s nursing program; she thought she would be teaching her students.
But she says the best part of her time working in the north has been what she has learned from other people.
Moffit, who recently retired has won the bronze 2021 Colleges and Institutes Canada Leadership Excellence Award for Faculty.
As well as teaching, Moffit has worked in research at the college.
She also pioneered efforts to have the territory pass its own nursing act, allowing the creation of the college program.
But through it all, seeing the success of her students has been one of the most rewarding things.