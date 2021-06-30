City and YKDFN holding events on July 1 in solidarity with Indigenous population

- Advertisement -

The City of Yellowknife and Yellowknives Dene First Nation are hosting an event at Somba K’e Civic Plaza to show solidarity with indigenous people.

There will be a drum dance, prayer ceremony, speeches and a feeding the fire ceremony.

The city is also handing out orange ribbons for people to wear at City Hall.

The event is set to take place at 4 p.m.

Yellowknife’s Rotary Club also cancelled their planned Canada Day parade due to recent discoveries at former residential school sites.

The K’atl’odeeche First Nation are hosting a similar event in Hay River, which will include a fire feeding ceremony. There will also be a prayer ceremony and a tea dance at 13:23 on July 1 at the Old Village Residential School monument.