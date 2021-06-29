Hay River cancels Canada Day events

- Advertisement -

The Town of Hay River has decided to cancel its Canada Day events, amid the news of bodies found buried underneath former residential school sites in several locations.

“Past Residential School travesties are being recognized at a new level and many people are hurting and need our support to heal,” a spokesperson for the Town of Hay River said in a statement. “Now is not an appropriate time to celebrate in the face of indigenous friends and neighbours while they grieve.”

The town said instead residents should attend a fire feeding ceremony being held by the K’atl’odeeche First Nation (KFN). There will also be a prayer ceremony and a tea dance at 13:23 on July 1 at the Old Village Residential School monument.

The town said it looks forward to gathering at a more appropriate time and working towards reconciliation.

Yellowknife’s Rotary Club also cancelled their planned Canada Day parade due to recent discoveries at former residential school sites.