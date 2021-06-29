- Advertisement -

There is one COVID-19 case in Yellowknife.

The individual is a non-NWT resident and the infection is connected to travel from outside the territory.

There is an exposure risk on the flight the individual took into the territory.

If you were on Canadian North flight number 244 from Edmonton to Yellowknife on June 28 in between rows 4 to 10 – including rows 4 and ten – you should continue to self-isolate for 14-days, contact the local public health centre to identify yourself as a contact and make sure your household also self-isolates.

With this case and the one non-NWT resident case in Hay River, there are two active cases in the territory.

The outbreak at the Ekati Diamond mine was declared over on Monday.