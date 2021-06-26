One COVID-19 case in Hay River

- Advertisement -

One COVID-19 case has been reported in Hay River.

The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer confirmed yesterday that a non-NWT resident in Hay River has COVID-19.

The case is related to out-of-territory travel.

The individual is doing well and the close contacts are also isolating and doing well.

There are no public health risk exposures at this time.

The Office of the CPHO says people should make sure they stay on top of the current COVID-19 restrictions in their community, as the GNWT moves through the stages of its Emerging Wisey Plan.