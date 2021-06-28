Ekati outbreak declared over

- Advertisement -

The COVID-19 outbreak at the Ekati Diamond has been declared over by the NWT’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola.

The outbreak as initially declared on May 31, with two cases related to the outbreak.

The two individuals were non-NWT residents and have recovered.

There were no hospitalizations related to the outbreak.

With these cases recovered, and the one case at Diavik recovered, that means there is currently one active COVID-19 cases in the territory.