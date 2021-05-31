UNW and GNWT reach a new tentative agreement

- Advertisement -

The territory’s worker’s union and the GNWT have reached a tentative agreement on a new deal.

In a joint statement, the territorial government and the Union of Northern Workers (UNW) said they were pleased with the progress made during negotiations and are recommending the agreement be ratified.

Negotiations began on March 9.

The current collective agreement between the UNW and the GNWT expired on March 31.

That deal remains in place until a new collective agreement is ratified.