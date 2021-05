- Advertisement -

The boil water advisory has been lifted in Fort Simpson.



The advisory was first declared on May 17, but was then revised to be only for homes connected to the town’s water pipes, due to muddy water leading to higher turbidity.

Melting ice and flooding that happened in the community was reportedly one of the biggest causes.

There have been no illnesses connected to the village’s drinking water.

A boil water advisory is still in place in Hay River.