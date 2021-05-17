Boil water advisory for Fort Simpson residents

- Advertisement -

A boil water advisory has been issued for Fort Simpson residents.

Muddy water stemming from the spring breakup and flooding in the community has led to water with higher than usual levels of turbidity.

Fort Simpson residents on the island have been evacuated for several days, as the village council monitors water levels.

Water levels dropped over the weekend and evacuation is still being offered to Fort Simpson residents, although residents are now being allowed to return to the island as of 10 a.m. this morning.

- Advertisement -

According to the village’s Facebook page, the Northwest Territories Power Corporation (NTPC) has been working on restoring electricity to residents during the day Monday.

The village is also working on restoring water, but said in a post on Facebook today that when water is restored a boil water advisory would be in effect.

The advisory says bottled water, distilled water, water that’s gone through reverse osmosis or a filter size of 1 micron absolute or less.

Using a Brita filter is not enough to clean the water.

All water used for drinking, preparing food, hot and cold beverages and ice cubes, washing fruits and vegetables, and dental hygiene must be boiled, the Chief Environmental Health Officer adds, especially when making baby formula.

- Advertisement -

Showering and washing is allowed, but residents should avoid swallowing the water.

There have been no illnesses reported in connection to the water.

Residents of Hay River, Enterprise, Kakisa and K’atl’Odeeche Reserve were also issued a boil water advisory on Sunday.