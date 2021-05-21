New COVID-19 screening process for schools

- Advertisement -

A new COVID-19 symptoms screening process has been implemented for schools.

The new guidelines are part of an attempt to “enhance screening of staff and students,” according to Dr. Kami Kandola, NWT’s Chief Public Health Officer said in a statement.

The guidance encourages students and staff with symptoms of COVID-19 to remain home and arrange follow-up with health care providers if necessary.

Then, if a resident has symptoms that are more suggestive of COVID-19, they should arrange an appointment with their health care provider.

If they have other symptoms which might represent COVID-19, they should arrange for a COVID-19 test.

“If staff or students have severe symptoms of COVID-19, such as difficulty breathing, they should call 911,” said Kandola.

“If children have frequent or recurrent symptoms of COVID-19 due to another health condition, their health care provider will provide guidance on what to do.”

The new rules come as the N.J. Macpherson outbreak winds down, with the majority of cases from that cluster having recovered.

To meet the demand these new rules may create, the Health and Social Services Authority has reserved some COVID-19 testing slots for return-to-school appointments only.