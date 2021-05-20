One new COVID-19 case in YK; guidelines adjusted for long weekend

- Advertisement -

There is one new case of COVID-19 in Yellowknife, with one more case having recovered.

The new case brings the total number of cases related to the Yellokwnife cluster to 70. 53 of them have recovered.

18 cases of COVID-19 remain active in the territory, with 17 in Yellowknife and one at Diavik.

To date, 3,426 tests have been done connected to the N.J. Macpherson outbreak, with a positivity rate of two per cent.

With the long weekend coming up, the NWT’s chief public health officer Kami Kandola says only essential travel in and out of Yellowknife, Dettah, Ndilǫ, and Behchokǫ̀ is recommended at this time.

Recreational travel, such as camping is being encouraged this long weekend by the OCPHO as it is not considered travelling in and out of the communities.

Kandola also notes people are no longer advised to work from home in Yellowknife, Dettah, Ndilo and Behchoko due to the outbreak.

Workers are asked to continue following public health orders and other guidance.

Masking in indoor public spaces is still a requirement.