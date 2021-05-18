Yellowknife RCMP Detachment front counter services resume

- Advertisement -

The front counter services have resumed at the Yellowknife Detachment with regular hours of Monday to Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Front counter services were originally suspended on May 3rd after the outbreak at N.J. Macpherson school caused several cases of COVID-19 to be confirmed in the city.

Criminal Records checks are back to being available Monday to Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Fingerprint services are by appointment only for the time being on Wednesday and Thursday, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, call ahead to 765-3900 and press “0”.

All precautions and public health orders must be followed when attending the detachment.

Administrative and non-emergency calls are still to be directed to 867-765-3900, Monday to Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.