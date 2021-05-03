Front counter services halted at Yellowknife RCMP Detachment

- Advertisement -

The RCMP has announced that the Yellowknife detachment is suspending front counter services for the time being.

The decision was due to the recent announcement by the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer that there are now several cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the city.

The Detachment, located on Veterans Memorial Drive, will continue with policing operations, but the front entrance is closed and locked.

RCMP members responding to calls for emergency services may be wearing different levels of Personal Protective Equipment depending on the situation and the information obtained during the call for service.

Inspector Dyson Smith, Yellowknife Detachment Commander says they have been preparing for this situation for months now and have policies and protocols in place.

We will continue to respond to emergency calls for service 24/7 in the safest manner we can given the circumstances,” he adds.

Smith says there is a phone in the inside first vestibule of the Detachment for anyone who cannot call in by any other means.

“The phone connects directly with our Operational Communications Centre and our specialized team of operators,” he adds.

Administrative and non-emergency calls can be directed to 867-765-3900, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Police services remain intact with 24-7-365 availability across the NWT.