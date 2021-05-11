Public Health Emergency extended through May 25th

- Advertisement -

The territory-wide Public Health Emergency has been extended by Minister of Health Julie Green under the NWT’s Public Health Act on the advice of Chief Public Health Office Dr. Kami Kandola.

The latest extension continues through May 25th.

There are currently 53 active cases of Covid-19 in the NWT. 51 are in Yellowknife belonging to NWT residents and two belong to non-NWT residents.

Green says the Public Health Emergency is required to continue to decisively respond to shifts in the NWT’s own public health situation, and maintain preventative measures.

For more information and to stay up-to-date on COVID-19 in the territory, visit the GNWT’s COVID-19 Website.