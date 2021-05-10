Two new COVID-19 case in Yellowknife, no new exposure risks

By
Keven Dow
-
Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)
- Advertisement -

There are two new COVID-19 cases and three new probable COVID-19 cases connected to the N.J Macpherson cluster.

This brings the total number of active COVID-19 cases in NWT residents to 51.

To date, 1,548 tests have been done on contacts related to the cluster. There has yet to be any hospitalizations.

There are no new public exposure notices.

- Advertisement -

The GNWT continues to says non-essential travel in and out of Yellowknife, Dettah, Ndilǫ, and Behchokǫ̀ should be suspended/deferred until further notice.

Remote work is highly encouraged for any employees who are able at this time.

NWT’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola said last Monday that she did not expect the outbreak would last long.

There is still no end date for when the mandatory mask rules would be lifted.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePfizer vaccine appointments available in YK
Keven Dow
Keven Dow
News. Keven moved here from Ontario in November of 2018. As of December Keven is back to doing full-time news after transitioning into a news/mid-days position in late 2019. Prior to that, he was doing weekends/news for about 8-9 months. He's from a small tomato town in Ontario and went to College at Fanshawe for Radio Broadcasting. He loves talking about sports, entertainment, the community, and local events. Got a news tip? Email me at kdow@mytruenorthnow.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR