Two new COVID-19 case in Yellowknife, no new exposure risks

There are two new COVID-19 cases and three new probable COVID-19 cases connected to the N.J Macpherson cluster.

This brings the total number of active COVID-19 cases in NWT residents to 51.

To date, 1,548 tests have been done on contacts related to the cluster. There has yet to be any hospitalizations.

There are no new public exposure notices.

The GNWT continues to says non-essential travel in and out of Yellowknife, Dettah, Ndilǫ, and Behchokǫ̀ should be suspended/deferred until further notice.

Remote work is highly encouraged for any employees who are able at this time.

NWT’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola said last Monday that she did not expect the outbreak would last long.

There is still no end date for when the mandatory mask rules would be lifted.