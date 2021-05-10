Skills Canada NWT Virtual Territorial Competition and Career Expo

- Advertisement -

Skills Canada NWT recently put together their Virtual Territorial competition and Career Expo and I got to sit down with the Executive Director of Skills Canada NWT Blake Moulton. And we talk about both of these events. But first I asked Blake about his history with Skills Canada NWT

Yeah, so I joined the team in 2017 August, so I’ve seen a few competitions, no virtual competitions. In 2018. We had moved the territorial competition from the high schools here in Yellowknife to the multiplex arena to make it more of a bit of a spectacle. We had all the competitions under one roof. There was a Career Expo held in conjunction with the competition as well to kind of mirror the Skills Canada national competition of course this is the first year that we had to move this to a virtual space

Along with running a successful virtual territorial competition this year skills Canada NWT also ran a successful virtual Career Expo

Which showcased a variety of organizations from across the NWT participants were eligible to go onto our websites to learn about a variety of skilled trade and technology careers that are available to them here in the north. There was also a virtual scavenger hunt and trivia challenges, participants can earn points and earn their name on our leaderboard while having a chance to win some prizes like a Nintendo Switch, a Bose soundlink Bluetooth speaker which was generously donated by Roy’s audio-video, some camping passes for the summer donated by Northwest Territories Parks and a variety of prepaid Visa gift cards. So there was plenty to do plenty to interact with. And it was a lot of fun.

Blake comments that there was some new stuff they tried for their programs and events this year that they want to continue doing for subsequent years.

Moving into a virtual space and held over the course of a week has allowed us to connect with youth in organizations from communities everywhere who might not have had the chance to interact otherwise. So we’re certainly taking what we’ve learned this year and we’re excited to develop some new virtual online initiatives to support communities from across the NWT.

And lastly, Blake comments that Skills Canada NWT is so thankful for all the help that they receive.

We couldn’t have done it without the help of our partners and sponsors and friends in the community, such as Employment and Social Development Canada, The Government of The Northwest Territories Department of Education, Culture and employment, Worker Safety Compensation Commission, CWB Welding, and all of our exhibitors who volunteered their time to set up the virtual Expo booth and engage with students throughout the week.- Blake Moulton Executive Director, Skills Canada NWT