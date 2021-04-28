Tinsel town in the NWT?

- Advertisement -

Is Tinseltown coming to the NWT?

The territorial government recently released a new strategy to boost the film industry in the NWT.

The goal is to have a nationally competitive film industry by 2026.

Supporting film won’t just boost the arts, but will provide benefits to businesses throughout the territory, according to Camilla MacEachern, commissioner with the NWT Film Commission.

“When a production comes in and films on location in our territory. They’re spending a lot of money on hiring our local cast and crew, but also there’s the hotels, there’s the catering, and they definitely when they need to get a job done, they they will get it done right. So there’s a lot of economic opportunities.” Camilla MacEachern, commissioner with the NWT Film Commission

Camella said the film industry can also be boosted by the GNWT’s focus on boosting tourism in recent years.

But for that to happen, the NWT will need to build up its infrastructure.

“to be very honest, the infrastructure is limited… space is such a is such a big one. So like I said, soundstages, and and studio space would definitely help greatly.” Camilla MacEachern, commissioner with the NWT Film Commission

Building a competitive film industry will be an ongoing process.

But Camella says she’s optimistic.

“We’re such a unique part of the world and part of the industry that we do have limited, limited productions that come up or the types that come up. Therefore we have limited production or experience that our industry can gain compared to the larger centers.” … as we can grow programming, and hopefully increase the amount that we have in the film rebate program and also develop new programs for us to empower our local industry… I think that there’s no limit. Camilla MacEachern, commissioner with the NWT Film Commission