Tinsel town in the NWT?

Is Tinseltown coming to the NWT?
The territorial government recently released a new strategy to boost the film industry in the NWT.
The goal is to have a nationally competitive film industry by 2026.
Supporting film won’t just boost the arts, but will provide benefits to businesses throughout the territory, according to Camilla MacEachern, commissioner with the NWT Film Commission.
Camella said the film industry can also be boosted by the GNWT’s focus on boosting tourism in recent years.
But for that to happen, the NWT will need to build up its infrastructure.
Building a competitive film industry will be an ongoing process.
But Camella says she’s optimistic.