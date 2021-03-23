Over 13,000 NWT residents fully vaccinated

- Advertisement -

The GNWT says as of March 22nd, 13,283 residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Clinics are still ongoing in Yellowknife and the NWT Health and Social Services Authority recently announced a third batch of clinics for several other NWT communities.

That means residents from the smaller communities who missed receiving their first or second dose will be able to receive their shot when the clinics come back to their area instead of having to travel to Yellowknife.

So far, 22,114 first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered to NWT residents, up around 2,500 from this time last week.

The GNWT continues to say the timeline for full herd immunity across the territory is still on track for the end of next month. There are approximately 34,400 adults in the NWT.

There remains one active case of COVID-19 in the territory, belonging to an NWT resident.

Since the territory’s first case of COVID-19 over a year ago on March 20th, 2020, there have been 74 total confirmed cases, with 47 of them being NWT residents.